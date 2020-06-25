Virginia Switzer
Virginia Switzer

Florence, Alabama

Virginia Lynn Siddon Switzer passed away peacefully at the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence AI on the morning of Monday, June 15. She was eighty years old.

"Ginger " was born in Winsboro, LA.She graduated high school in Dallas,TX. She enlisted in the Navy where she met and married Gerald Switzer her husband of 61+ years.

She attended George Mason University and received a BA degree in personnel management.

After Gerald's retirement they moved to south Mississippi, Ginger attended University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast and earned an MBA degree.

She is preceded in death by her father, Tommy Siddon; mother, Norma Fife.

She is survived by her husband Gerald Switzer; sister, Tomarie Siddon; daughter, Jerilynn (John) Bronaugh; sons, Lamar (Shari) Switzer and Hale (Cimmie) Switzer; six grandsons, Joshua Bronaugh, Jeremy ( Lindsey) Bronaugh, Jordan Bronaugh, Cory (Kayla) Switzer, and Wallace Switzer; one granddaughter, Shelby (Devin) Smith; and five great grandchildren, Adelyn DeWitt, Parker Smith, Rowan Bronaugh, Sawyer Switzer and Sophie Smith.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Services will be scheduled at a later date.


Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elkins Funeral Home - Florence
1535 Hermitage Drive
Florence, AL 35630
(256) 764-0221
