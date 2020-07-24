Virginia Roe Thompson



July 27, 1933 - July 7, 2020



Hattiesburg



Virginia Anne Roe Thompson, 86, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 at her home in the Dixie Community of Hattiesburg, surrounded by loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Hattiesburg on Saturday, July 25 at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Biloxi National Cemetery. Masks must be worn in the church. Families may sit together but everyone else is asked to sit at least six feet apart.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Virginia Roe; husbands William Charles Nelson and Robert Patrick Thompson, Jr.; her son-in-law Danny Stafford; grandsons Robert Christopher Barnett and Robert Colin Corona.



She is survived by her six children and three step-children, Lance Bryan Nelson (Sylvia) of Hernando, MS, William Charles Nelson (Roxanna) of Charleston, SC, Linda Nelson Sholes of Mobile, AL, Jennie Nelson Barnett (Scott) of Mobile, AL, Robin Nelson Stafford of Mobile, AL, Sharon Thompson Flowers of Hattiesburg, MS, Robert Patrick Thompson, III of St. Petersburg, FL, Elizabeth Claire Thompson of Canoe, GA, and David Grant Thompson (Toni) of Pensacola, FL; siblings Julia Marilyn Roe McDonald of Punta Gorda, FL, Ellen Lee Roe Gamble of Metairie, LA, Chesta "Chetta" Roe Lutz (Sonny) of Ocean Springs, MS, Roy Edmond Roe (Melissa) of Columbia, SC, 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren with another one coming in October, one great-great child and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the American Cancer Association in Virginia's memory and in honor of granddaughter Danielle, who is currently battling cancer and sister, Marilyn and daughter Sharon, who are cancer survivors.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store