Vivian Ellis Criddle



1933-2019



Pascagoula



Vivian Ellis Criddle passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.



Vivian was born in July 19, 1933 in Kilmichael, MS Her family moved to Pascagoula in 1961. She was a business woman working at Sears for 20 years, Ham Industries for 15 years, Freide Goldman and mostly importantly a mother of seven children. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, choir, and OLV Altar Society as well as a teacher of religion class for several years. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, flower gardening and many crafts. She won many blue ribbons at the Jackson County Fair for sewing and canning. Mrs. Criddle was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother she was active in her children's lives and their many activities in the community. She was their greatest advocate and supporter. She will be greatly missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents, W, Leo Ellis and Jewell Strain Ellis; a son, William Ellis Criddle and a sister, Linda Stacey.



She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bradford M. Criddle Jr. of Pascagoula; children, Bradford M. Criddle III (Twilah) of Finksbug, MD, Mary Catherine Criddle Christopher of Lafayette, LA, Cynthia "Cindy" Criddle of Biloxi, MS, Jeffrey Criddle (Michele) of Kiln, MS, Laura McCool (Richard) of Hurley, MS and David A Criddle (Renee) of Pascagoula, MS.; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home from 6-8pm with rosary at 5:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday July 6, 2019 at 2pm at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church. Interment will conclude at Serene Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Michael Criddle, Glen Christopher, James McCool, Jeff Criddle Jr., Andrew Criddle and Noah Criddle. Condolences may be expressed at www.obryantokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on July 4, 2019