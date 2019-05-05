Vivian A. "FeFe" Hohn



1934 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Mrs. Vivian A. "FeFe" Hohn, age 84, passed away on April 27, 2019, in her home in Biloxi, MS. Mrs. Hohn was born August 25, 1934, in Binghamton, NY, and was a resident of Biloxi for 50 years. She grew up in Binghamton and Auburn, NY, married Duane J. Hohn in 1952, and moved to Germany before settling on the Gulf Coast in 1969.



Mrs. Hohn worked for years in real estate in the area with Arlene Wall and Michael Fern Realty after starting her career with Keesler Federal Credit Union and Hancock Bank.



Mrs. Hohn truly loved her family and was always doing things for others. She was well known and loved in all of the places she went, likely to befriend anyone with whom she regularly crossed paths. She enjoyed spending time with her family, caring for her husband, gardening, and cooking; she was fond of the Treasure Bay Casino and a tremendous fan of the New Orleans Saints.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Theresa Semborski; father, John Semborski; and daughter, Sheree Ellison.



She is survived by her husband, Duane J. Hohn; daughter, Robin M. Severson; grandchildren, Matthew Severson (Erin Moody), Nicholas Severson and Brad (Connie) Ellison; son-in-law, Bradley Ellison; and cousin, Sharon Buchta.



Private services will be held at a later date.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Sun Herald on May 5, 2019