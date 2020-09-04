Vivian Rice

Vivian Ruth Rich Rice
1924-2020
Gulfport
Vivian Ruth Rich Rice, affectionately known as Bibi, age 96, lifelong resident of Gulfport, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020.
Vivian was born to Joseph Carl Rich, Sr. and Nellie Naomi Labendera Rich in Gulfport, MS on January 2, 1924. She graduated from Gulfport High School and Ursuline University in New Orleans. She was the last surviving member of Gulfport High School Class of 1941. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church where she served on the Altar Society. Vivian loved her church and lived her faith in so many ways. She was a former member of the Gulfport Yacht Club, the Great Southern Club, the Merry Maskers and an avid bridge player.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Vivian enjoyed cooking and entertaining. Many sought an invitation to eat at her table.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sidney E. Rice, Sr.; brothers, Joseph Carl Rich, Jr., Admiral Francis Earl Rich (U.S. Navy Retired), Dr. Charles Adrian Rich; and sister, Catherine Joyce Beavers.
Vivian is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Sid and Shelly Rice; grandchildren, Jason, Ashley and Elise Rice. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to Lakeview Nursing Center and St. Joseph Hospice for your dedication and care.
Out of an abundance of caution, Mass of Christian Burial will be private.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 1726 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family.
"They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings of eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk and not be faint." Isaiah 40:31
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM