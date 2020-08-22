Moss Point



Edna Vivian McDavid Simmons 05/18/30 - 08/19/20 Edna Vivian McDavid Simmons was born on May 18, 1930 to William Blake and Edna Devereaux McDavid in Moss Point, Mississippi. She enjoyed a wholesome small-town childhood and youth. Vivian married Albert Mack Simmons, also a native of Moss Point, on June 6, 1951, and soon moved to Germany for his Army assignment. They enjoyed their time in Germany, and brought home a baby daughter, Lenora Edna. They had another daughter eight years later, Lisa Ann. This began a lifetime of many moves to many different places. Mack eventually started working with Control Data Corporation and was transferred to Virginia, Louisiana, Atlanta, Huntsville, Washington DC, and ultimately To Zürich, Switzerland, where they spent three years taking advantage of every work break to travel in all directions, gathering friendships along the way. Lastly, they were stationed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Vivian did not enjoy that cold weather! Once Mack retired, they headed back to their beloved (and warm!) Moss Point to be near family and moved into Vivian's childhood home. They spent 30 years here enjoying friends and family— especially their five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren! Vivian was a devoted and active member of the Methodist church. She belonged to UMW and taught Sunday School at Dantzler United Methodist. She loved working as a dynamite secretary, especially at Lockheed in Huntsville and at the Bloomington Sun newspaper in Minneapolis. She was a fun-loving person who entertained effortlessly and always welcomed a crowd at her dinner table. She played bridge with her sweet bridge buddies and completed the crossword puzzle everyday! She is predeceased by her parents, Edna and W. B. McDavid, and her daughter, Lenora Simmons Lassiter. She leaves behind a loving family, including Mack, her husband of 69 years, a daughter, Lisa Simmons Royal (Roger), son-in-law, Barry Lassiter, grandchildren, Sarah Lassiter Thornton, Eric Lassiter (Jennifer), Emma Royal, Claire Royal Barber (Mark), Ellis Royal; great-grandchildren Willis Lassiter, Tripp Thornton, and Molly Grace Thornton. Vivian's family wishes to thank her friends for their loving concern and the employees of Deaconess Hospice for their compassionate care during her illness.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula, Ms. With Rev. David Huffman and Rev. David Greer officiating. Masks and social distancing are required.



Holder-Wells Funeral Home, Moss Point, MS, is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store