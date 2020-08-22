1/1
Vivian Simmons
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Moss Point

Edna Vivian McDavid Simmons 05/18/30 - 08/19/20 Edna Vivian McDavid Simmons was born on May 18, 1930 to William Blake and Edna Devereaux McDavid in Moss Point, Mississippi. She enjoyed a wholesome small-town childhood and youth. Vivian married Albert Mack Simmons, also a native of Moss Point, on June 6, 1951, and soon moved to Germany for his Army assignment. They enjoyed their time in Germany, and brought home a baby daughter, Lenora Edna. They had another daughter eight years later, Lisa Ann. This began a lifetime of many moves to many different places. Mack eventually started working with Control Data Corporation and was transferred to Virginia, Louisiana, Atlanta, Huntsville, Washington DC, and ultimately To Zürich, Switzerland, where they spent three years taking advantage of every work break to travel in all directions, gathering friendships along the way. Lastly, they were stationed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Vivian did not enjoy that cold weather! Once Mack retired, they headed back to their beloved (and warm!) Moss Point to be near family and moved into Vivian's childhood home. They spent 30 years here enjoying friends and family— especially their five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren! Vivian was a devoted and active member of the Methodist church. She belonged to UMW and taught Sunday School at Dantzler United Methodist. She loved working as a dynamite secretary, especially at Lockheed in Huntsville and at the Bloomington Sun newspaper in Minneapolis. She was a fun-loving person who entertained effortlessly and always welcomed a crowd at her dinner table. She played bridge with her sweet bridge buddies and completed the crossword puzzle everyday! She is predeceased by her parents, Edna and W. B. McDavid, and her daughter, Lenora Simmons Lassiter. She leaves behind a loving family, including Mack, her husband of 69 years, a daughter, Lisa Simmons Royal (Roger), son-in-law, Barry Lassiter, grandchildren, Sarah Lassiter Thornton, Eric Lassiter (Jennifer), Emma Royal, Claire Royal Barber (Mark), Ellis Royal; great-grandchildren Willis Lassiter, Tripp Thornton, and Molly Grace Thornton. Vivian's family wishes to thank her friends for their loving concern and the employees of Deaconess Hospice for their compassionate care during her illness.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula, Ms. With Rev. David Huffman and Rev. David Greer officiating. Masks and social distancing are required.

Holder-Wells Funeral Home, Moss Point, MS, is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Machpelah Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved