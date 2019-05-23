Vonceil Bennett Hollingsworth



1927--2019



Long Beach



Vonceil Bennett Hollingsworth, 91, of Long Beach, Mississippi, passed away on May 21, 2019. She was born to L. D. and Margaret Luter Bennett in Kokomo, Mississippi, on October 17, 1927. After completing high school, Ceil attended Pearl River Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi, graduating with degrees in Home Economics and Elementary Education. In 1954 she married the love of her life, D. B. Hollingsworth, Jr., with whom she shared 65 wonderful years of marriage. D. B. and Ceil moved to Long Beach in 1968 and quickly immersed themselves into the coast life they grew to love. She was a devout member of First Baptist Church of Long Beach.



Ceil was a gifted educator with a teaching career that spanned over 30 years and included positions at Tylertown High School, Purvis High School, Meridian Elementary, Laurel Elementary, and Quarles Elementary in Long Beach. She retired in 1986. She considered it a great honor to have been able to touch the lives of so many wonderful young students during her 30+ years in the classroom, and she was grateful for those students and the joy they brought her .



Ceil was preceded in death by her parents, L. D. and Margaret Bennett, and her younger brother, Larry Bennett of Huntsville, Alabama. She is survived by her husband, D. B. Hollingsworth, Jr. of Long Beach; her two sons and daughters-in-law, Darwin and Miriam Hollingsworth of Hoover, Alabama, and Bruce and Traci Hollingsworth of Pass Christian, Mississippi; four granddaughters, Amanda Hollingsworth Varley, Beth Hollingsworth, Emily Hollingsworth, and Sara Hollingsworth; and one grandson-in-law, Karl Varley.



Ceil enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, and visiting with friends and neighbors. She did not meet a stranger and took great pleasure in talking with and enjoying the company of the people she loved. Ceil lived her Christian faith fully and instilled her love of God in her family. She fulfilled Scripture's call "to do justice and to love goodness and to walk humbly with your God." (Micah 6:8). She will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 10–11 am at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. A funeral service will be at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Green's Creek Church Cemetery, Petal, at 3 pm.



An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on May 23, 2019