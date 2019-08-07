|
Wade Evans
May 15, 1929-Aug 01, 2019
McHenry
Wade Evans, age 90, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Hattiesburg at Forrest General Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Annie Dodd Dye; brothers, Donald Evans and Charles E. Dye; sisters, June Ryan and Iris Sellers; step child Mike Keyes
He is survived by his wife, Betty Evans of McHenry; son, Rodney (Paula) Evans of McHenry; daughters, Joanna Wixey and Janet (William) Villiard of Perkinston and a step children, Beverly Howse of Gulfport, Stanley Keyes of Laurel, Kenneth Keyes of Laurel and Neal Keyes of Columbia; brother, Ronald Dye; sisters, Rose Keener, Frances Cortez, Margaret Murillo, Alice Bourque, Carolyn Seymour and Illa Perez. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Lily of The Cross Church, 85 Horse Creek Rd McHenry, MS 39561. Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins will be handling the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 7, 2019