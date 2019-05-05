Home

POWERED BY

Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace "W.h." Smith


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wallace "W.h." Smith Obituary
Wallace Hobson "W.H." Smith, Jr.

October 17, 1937--April 27, 2019

Delisle

Wallace Hobson "W.H." Smith, Jr., 81 of Delisle, MS, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Louisville, KY, where he lived with his daughter and son-in-law. He was a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, a retired employee of Blossman Gas Company, where he worked for 35 years, and an Army veteran. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Stockstill and his second wife, Linda Shows Smith; and his parents, Wallace H. Sr. and Matilda P. Smith (Delisle, MS). W.H. is survived by two children, Mary Jo Fairley (Robbie) and Wallace H. "Hoppy" Smith, III (Suzy); two stepsons, Tim and James (Robin) Shows; one brother, Ralph Smith; along with two grandchildren, Christopher Smith and Kayla Sillman (C.J.); and one great grandchild, Tyler Smith. Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now