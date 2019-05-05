Wallace Hobson "W.H." Smith, Jr.



October 17, 1937--April 27, 2019



Delisle



Wallace Hobson "W.H." Smith, Jr., 81 of Delisle, MS, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Louisville, KY, where he lived with his daughter and son-in-law. He was a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, a retired employee of Blossman Gas Company, where he worked for 35 years, and an Army veteran. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Stockstill and his second wife, Linda Shows Smith; and his parents, Wallace H. Sr. and Matilda P. Smith (Delisle, MS). W.H. is survived by two children, Mary Jo Fairley (Robbie) and Wallace H. "Hoppy" Smith, III (Suzy); two stepsons, Tim and James (Robin) Shows; one brother, Ralph Smith; along with two grandchildren, Christopher Smith and Kayla Sillman (C.J.); and one great grandchild, Tyler Smith. Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The Sun Herald on May 5, 2019