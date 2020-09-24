1/1
Walter "Buzzy" Bolton IV
1946 - 2020
Walter "Buzzy" Bolton IV

Ocean Springs

Walter Thetford "Buzzy" Bolton IV of Ocean Springs, MS passed away peacefully Tuesday September 22 at the age of 73 at home surrounded by his family. Buzzy was born in Biloxi, MS on November 24, 1946 to the late Dr. and Mrs. Eldon L. Bolton, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two older brothers Eldon Bolton, Jr. and Clinton Bolton and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Bob and Maryann Ederer.

Buzzy is survived by his wife of 39 years, Laura Ederer Bolton, their children Dr. Michelle Bolton Gilich (Andy), Robyn Bolton Hudson (Brent) and Ryan Bolton (Lindsey), his two grandchildren Ansley and Andrew Gilich, his sister Carolyn Bolton Cox, his in-laws Priscilla Bolton, Katherine Grumme, Dr. Michael Ederer (Michelle), Mark Ederer (Helene), Elizabeth Heinkel (Larry) and Mary Ann Payne (Randy) and numerous nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.

Buzzy, as all who knew him well and affectionately called him, was the youngest of the four children of Dr. Eldon and Carolyn Bolton. He grew up in his family home just West of the lighthouse on Biloxi Beach. He was a Biloxi boy through and through and loved his hometown on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Buzzy graduated from Biloxi High School in 1965, he attended the University of Mississippi and in 1969 he graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi. He spent several years teaching at his alma mater, Biloxi High, before going on to Architectural School at Georgia Institute of Technology and in 1977 received his Master of Architecture from Georgia Tech.

Buzzy started his architectural career in New Orleans where he worked for Muller and Associates. There he met and married his wife and best friend, Laura Ederer Bolton, and in 1981 the two decided to move back to their beloved Mississippi Gulf Coast. Buzzy and Laura made their home in Ocean Springs where they raised their 3 children, and Buzzy started his own architectural firm, Walter T. Bolton Associates, in Biloxi where he worked until his death.

Buzzy received national design awards from the United States Air Force and several local design and historic preservation awards. He was a past president of the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Mississippi American Institute of Architects, past president of the Coast Architects Association and past board member of the Mississippi Chapter of American Institute of Architects. He enjoyed 40+ years as an architect on the Gulf Coast and served on many boards to help build back after Hurricane Katrina. For many years, he served on the Ocean Springs Historical Commission and Planning Commission, and he and his wife, Laura, bought and renovated numerous Historical homes in the Biloxi and Ocean Springs areas throughout the years. Buzzy was a lifetime member of the Biloxi Yacht Club and served on the board for many years and as the BYC commodore in 1988 and 1989. Buzzy was honored to have designed the current Biloxi Yacht Club along with many other Gulf Coast landmarks.

Buzzy enjoyed every moment of Carnival Season and was a member and past king of both Revelers and Mithras and past king of Les Masquees Carnival Associations. He was also a founding member of the Krewe of Neptune and a longtime member of GCCA. His love for Mardi Gras and the parades was well know, and he and his wife often hosted many guests to view the Biloxi parades from his downtown office. He had a great love for his Biloxi High CLASS OF 65 and looked forward every year to their mini reunions.

Boating and the outdoors were among his favorite pastimes. He spent many hours with friends and family out at Horn Island enjoying the sun and fun. He enjoyed anything Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, and New Orleans Saints, and many football weekends he could be found in the Grove cheering on his Ole Miss Rebels.

Buzzy recently wrote what he wanted his children to remember of him, "I made mistakes. I am not perfect. I won't always give you your way. But I love you with everything I have. I worked hard my entire life to be able to provide you the best life possible and I will always love you." – Dad

The family would like to express our gratitude to his ever faithful office staff, his secretary, Debbie Ivy, and associate, Robert Stansbery, who have worked and kept him organized for many years, Drs. Pam and Raj Tuli, friends, family and physicians who provided care for Buzzy throughout his illness, and the nurses and staff of Encompass who helped him during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Ansley Foundation, a foundation to benefit childhood cancer families and research set up by Buzzy's granddaughter, Ansley, who is currently fighting childhood leukemia.

Visitation will be held on the afternoon of Fri., Sept. 25, from 2-4pm at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home followed by a celebration of life at 4pm. Covid-19 protocol will be followed, and Masks will be required. For more information, please refer to www.bradfordokeefe.com.


Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
September 24, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
