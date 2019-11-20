The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Handsboro United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Boyer residence
Walter Boyer Obituary
Walter Charles "Wally" Boyer

1963 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Walter Charles "Wally" Boyer, 56, of Biloxi, MS passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Gulfport.

Wally was a native of Indiana and a longtime resident of Biloxi. He was co-owner of Pee Wee's Grocery and retired from Coast Electric Power Company after 36 years of service. Wally enjoyed watching football and was an avid New Orleans Saints fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Ellison "Doris" May Boyer; and his brother, Robert Kenneth "Bob" Boyer.

Wally's survivors include his wife of 38 years, Debbie Boyer; his son, Clifford Kenneth Boyer; his siblings, Tom Boyer, Chris Lawrence, Debbie Brown and Susie Munding; and his cat, Spaz.

A Memorial Service will be held at Handsboro United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Brother John McKay officiating.

A Celebration of Wally's life will be held at the Boyer residence on Saturday, November 30, 2019 beginning at 11:00 am.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
