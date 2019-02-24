Walter J. Gary, Jr



1944 - 2019



Biloxi, MS



Walter J. Gary, Jr., age 74 of Biloxi, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.



Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Walter J. (Beko) Gary and Margaret (Keadle) Gary.



He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Vicki Fryou Gary of Biloxi; his children, Tim J. Gary, Patrick J. (Anu) Gary, Rachel Gary-Mitchell, Devin R. Gary, and Gia (Smith) Gary; his grandchildren, Dustin (Danielle) Gary, Cameron Gary, Samantha Gary, Taisto Gary, Julian Gary, Dylan M. Mitchell, Ava Gary and Ruby Lollar; and his siblings, David A. (Janis) Gary, Stephen A. (Donna ) Gary, and Eugene "Gene" (Donna) Gary.



Walter was a graduate of Biloxi High School and Perkinston Jr. College. He proudly served his country in the Mississippi National Guard. Walter worked in finance where he owned and operated Budget Plan Finance in Biloxi. He also owned and operated CMI, Inc. a cable installation company. After retirement, he owned and operated Dry Dock Storage in D'Iberville.



Walter loved "projects" and he thought at every moment he should be building, remodeling or fixing something. He loved contracting houses and commercial building. Walter loved boating, salt water fishing, and entertaining friends and family at the islands, but his passion in the last few years was golf. He enjoyed playing at Sunkist Country Club with his friends.



Walter was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family more than anything and always put them first. He had great compassion for everyone in his life and everyone that met him would forever consider themselves as one of his best friends. Walter was a great example of how a man should love his wife and family. He will be greatly missed by all.



The family requests memorial donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul www.svdpusa.org or Home of Grace www.homeofgrace.org



A Prayer Service will be held at 5:00 PM, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Biloxi, with a visitation for family and friends from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM.



