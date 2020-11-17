1/1
Walter Gex
Walter Joseph Gex, III

1939 ~ 2020

Diamondhead

Walter Joseph Gex III, son of Josephine Eldredge Gex DeBever and Walter Joseph Gex Jr., was born in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on March 20, 1939. He was raised and educated in Bay St. Louis, graduated from St. Stanislaus in 1957, and received his undergraduate and law degrees from the

University of Mississippi. As an attorney specializing in litigation, he was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to a newly created position as United States District Judge for the Southern District of Mississippi in 1986, a position he held until his death. He peacefully slipped away at home November 12, 2020, in the arms of his wife, surrounded by family.

Walter is predeceased by his parents; his stepfather, Omer J. DeBever; his brothers, William P. Kenny, Hartwell E. Gex and Joseph W. Gex; and sister Gaynel Gex Billups Boh.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen Ankesheiln Gex; his son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Dee Gex; his daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Bryan Farmer; step-sons Jason S. Ladner; Joshua S. Ladner and daughter-in-law Leah; Justin E. Ladner and daughter-in-law Mikki; and sister-in-law Jackomine Luce Gex. Among his many blessings, he was happiest spending his days with his wife and their bourgeoning family, especially their grandchildren, Joseph Gex and wife Sally; Kyle Farmer and wife Courtney; Taylor Walhood and husband Jon, and Nicole Farmer; Eva Grace, Levi, and Vincent Ladner; Mary Starks and Roxanne Ladner; and great-grandchildren Walter and Louise Gex; and Ellison Walhood.

A Requiem Mass will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Due to the resurgence of the pandemic, there will be no gathering after Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to St. Jude Hospital, Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church Building Fund, or a charity close to your hearts, in his memory.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Kiln DeLisle Rd., is serving the family



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
1 entry
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
