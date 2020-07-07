Walter Hatten

Walter (Bilbo) Leo HAtten1952-2020PerkinstonWalter (Bilbo) Leo Hatten of Perkinston, MS, passed away suddenly Friday, July 3, 2020, in his home with his loving wife Roxie by his side.Bilbo was born on August 23, 1952, in Wiggins, MS, to the late Willie Emmett (Bill) and Dorothy Lorraine (Miller) Hatten, the first of their four children.He was a lifelong resident of Perkinston, and a graduate of Stone High School, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and The University of Southern Mississippi. He completed a degree in Computer Science at USM in 1975.While attending high school, Bilbo met his best friend and the love of his life, Roxie. They married in 1971, and welcomed their beloved daughter, Nikki, not long afterward.He was a passionate cook and baker, affectionately known as Chef Bilbo, known for his lasagna, pizza, breads, and desserts. He was both an avid reader and gardener, and also loved to travel with his family. Especially memorable were trips to Maine, Hawaii, Alaska, and multiple trips to Orlando to visit Disney World with his grandchildren. He also loved watching movies. While a quiet man, he could engage deep conversations on the subjects of computers, computer language, and technological advances. He was also artistic, designing Mardi Gras and Halloween floats for his grandchildren, painting landscapes and farm scenes of the home he loved so dearly, and designing plans for additions and buildings on their property, including a tree house for his grandchildren.Bilbo began his working career soon after his graduation in 1975 as an Officer and Applications Programmer with First National Bank of Commerce in New Orleans, LA. Two years later, he began working as Vice President and Systems Programming Manager at the First Mississippi National Bank in Hattiesburg, MS. First Mississippi National Bank became BanCorp South, and Bilbo traveled to Tupelo, MS, to build their computer department. In 1987, he became a Software Developer for The Kirshman Corporation in Orlando, FL, traveling between Perkinston and Orlando each week. Later that year, he began working closer to home with Hancock Bank as Senior Vice President and Technical Services Manager. His banking experience included serving as Applications Programmer, Systems Programmer, and Network Programmer. He designed and implemented the first Bell South frame relay network in Mississippi and installed the first T3 frame relay in the world!He retired from banking after 35 years in July 2010. That same year, he was recruited by Computer Science Corporation to be the Change Manager for the Department of Homeland Security Data Center at Stennis Space Center. He later managed the Mainframe Operations Team for the same company. He retired from CSC in September 2017 to enjoy life with his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren.Bilbo was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lorraine Hatten, and step father Leonard Bailey.He is survived by his loving wife, Roxie Lynn Brown Hatten; his daughter, Nikki Lynn Schwartz (Robert); granddaughter Peyton Elizabeth, and grandson Grayson Thomas; his brother, Mark Hatten (Elizabeth); two sisters, Joyce Taylor (Terry), and Donna (the late George) Butler; two step brothers, Leonard Jr. Bailey and Lewis Bailey; one step sister, Eloise Bailey; one sister-in-law, Linda Mizell; one brother-in-law, Donny (the late Kathryn) Parker; and other extended family members.A celebration of his life will be held 12:00 noon on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Perkinston Baptist Church 2nd St. Perkinston, MS 39573. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. with interment to follow in O.B. Brown Cemetery in Perkinston, with the Rev. Jim Hall officiating. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.