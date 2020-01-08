|
Walter Michael (Mickey) Nodurft
Nov. 10, 1941 - Dec. 25, 2019
Picayune
Walter Michael "Mickey" Nodurft died Dec. 25, 2019 in Picayune after a long illness. A private memorial service will be held by his immediate family. Mr. Nodurft was born on November 10, 1941 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Claude Edward and Mary Pearl (Olivier) Nodurft. He is survived by four children, Brigid Elchos and Todd "Chip" Nodurft (Rebecca) of Hattiesburg and Micki Luck and Meghan Froman (Russ) of Gainesville, FL, six grandchildren, his brother, Phillip, and sister, Gerry (Theroux), and many nieces and nephews. His family would like to send special thanks to his close friend and caretaker, JoAnne Sever, and to the Beehive Homes for their compassionate care during his
illness.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 8, 2020