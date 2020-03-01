|
Walter James Murphy
1929 ~ 2020
Ocean Springs
Walter James Murphy, Born August 22, 1929, died on February 26, 2020.
Walter was a lifelong resident of Ocean Springs, MS and attended and graduated from Ocean Springs High School. He then went to work with the L and N Railroad in Mobile, AL, before joining the US Navy and serving as a machinist for 4 years. He then held a few different positions at Ingal's and out at Keesler Air Field, before deciding to go to college. He then taught school as a shop teacher for 17 years, transferred to Jackson County Votec, and worked another 10 years before retiring. He loved teaching, enjoyed teaching the students and telling stories about them, especially at St. Martin High. Walter was a member of North Side Assembly of God Church.
He was preceded by his mother, Emmie Adele Reddin Murphy, and his Dad, Thomas Murphy of Ocean Springs; first wife of 22 years, Marylou Bennet Murphy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Donna Jones Murphy; one brother Pat Murphy, sister, Lois Agazzina of Philadelphia, PA; children, Gail Donald, Lisa George and Mike Murphy and his extended family, Adella, Kathy, Johnny and Carl Jones, ten grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2:00pm, with a visitation from 12:00-2:00pm, until the service at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd., West Jackson County. www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 1, 2020