1946 - 2020
Walter Raleigh Gulley III, age 73 of Howell, MI, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born October 15, 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, son of the late Walter Gulley, Jr. and the late Elizabeth (Walker) Gulley. Beloved husband of Vicki L. (Hanson) Gulley, dear father of Walter (Heather) Gulley IV of Mississippi and Tanya (Jeremy) Gibbs of Howell, MI. Grandfather of Walter R. Gulley V and Lucille Gulley. Also survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Gulley of Mississippi and Cathy (John) Evans of Memphis, TN. Walter graduated from Pascagoula High School in 1964 and Mississippi State University in 1972. Walter was a member of the American Power Boat Association (APBA) and enjoyed cruising and offshore racing with his boats. He was a proud U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. Walter rose to worldwide director of the I.T. departments for major pharmaceutical corporations. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation. Please sign Walter's guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
