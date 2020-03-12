|
|
WANDA BAKER STEVENS
November 30, 1930 - March 7, 2020
Pass Christian
Wanda June McCarley Baker Keso Stevens was born November 30, 1930, in Bexar, Alabama, and died March 7, 2020, in Pass Christian, Mississippi. She was a longtime resident of Long Beach, Mississippi, and a devoted member of First United Methodist Church of Long Beach.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Jewel McCarley; her brothers, Lyndel and Bobbie McCarley; her first husband, Leonard Baker, and their youngest son Billy; her second husband, Reed Keso; her third husband, Alfred Stevens; and Dr. Bill and Mrs. Betty Bass, neighbors whose extraordinary friendship she cherished for many years.
She is survived by her oldest son, Kelly Baker (Linda), of Gulfport, Mississippi; her oldest sister, Anna Rae Ozburn, of La Jolla, California; her youngest sister, Rhemel Smith (Harold), of Hamilton, Alabama; her sister-in-law, Helen McCarley, of Elsanor, Alabama; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews whom she loved dearly; and her beloved dog, Boomer, who was adopted by her best friend and neighbor, Lois Colson, and her grandsons, Connor and Alden Macomber. Although Wanda never had grandchildren of her own, she could not have loved the Macomber boys more and took great pride and pleasure in watching them grow up.
Wanda was born during the Great Depression and was raised on a farm in rural Alabama. At the age of twenty- three, she met and married Leonard, a U.S. Air Force officer, with whom she would travel the world and raise two sons. Tragically, this marriage ended in 1970 when the family was involved in an auto accident that claimed the lives of both Leonard and Billy. Wanda and Kelly were both seriously injured as well, but with time and the loving care of her family, they were eventually able to return to their home in Long Beach and start over.
A few years later, Wanda went on to manage the tailor shop at the Navy Seabee Base in Gulfport where she met her second husband, Reed, a larger-than- life character whom she married in Acapulco in 1976. Together they toured the country in their RV and enjoyed the beauty of our nation. This wonderful romance lasted for over twelve years until Reed's sudden death in 1988.
Late in life, Wanda met and married Al, a true gentleman who adored her. Although their time together was brief, they were able to travel the United States, make memories, and enjoy the time they had.
Upon her retirement, Wanda continued to be active in her church and her community and welcomed friends and family to her home. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, took part in several bridge clubs, enjoyed OAKS luncheons at FUMC, and mentored at local elementary schools. She loved and was loved and will be sadly missed.
Wanda's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the dedicated nurses and staff of Dixie White House Nursing Home. While in their care, she received unlimited amounts of love and compassion. They would also like to express their thanks to the Kare-In-Home hospice staff whose understanding and sensitivity were of great comfort.
A visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church of Long Beach on Friday, March 13, from 1:00-2:00, and funeral services will be held immediately following. Wanda will be laid to rest beside Leonard and Billy in Aberdeen, Mississippi, in a private family burial on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 12, 2020