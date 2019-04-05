The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
1936 - 2019
Wanda Moats Obituary
Wanda L. Moats

1936 - 2019

Ocean Springs

Wanda L. Moats, (29) 82 years old, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her home in Ocean Springs.

Wanda was born on October 31, 1936 in Paris, TX and was a residence of the MS gulf coast since 1970. She was a former employee of Walmart in Ocean Springs where she was head C.S.M. Wanda was of the Methodist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin "Ben" Moats, Sr.

Survivors include her three daughters, Barbara (B.T.) Tolbert, Kathie Beaugez, and Pamela Sue (Scott) McLeod; one son, Benjamin "Ben" Moats, Jr.; one sister, Anne Williams; six grandchildren, Tracey, Candace, Tony, Andrew "Joey", Tyler, and Ben III; and four great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
