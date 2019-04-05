Wanda L. Moats



1936 - 2019



Ocean Springs



Wanda L. Moats, (29) 82 years old, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her home in Ocean Springs.



Wanda was born on October 31, 1936 in Paris, TX and was a residence of the MS gulf coast since 1970. She was a former employee of Walmart in Ocean Springs where she was head C.S.M. Wanda was of the Methodist faith.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin "Ben" Moats, Sr.



Survivors include her three daughters, Barbara (B.T.) Tolbert, Kathie Beaugez, and Pamela Sue (Scott) McLeod; one son, Benjamin "Ben" Moats, Jr.; one sister, Anne Williams; six grandchildren, Tracey, Candace, Tony, Andrew "Joey", Tyler, and Ben III; and four great-grandchildren.



A service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019