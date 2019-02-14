Home

Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS
Wanda Murphy Obituary
Wanda Sue Murphy

1946-2019

Ocean Springs

Ms. Wanda Sue Murphy, 72, of Ocean Springs, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Ms. Wanda was a native of Huntsville, Alabama and resided in Ocean Springs for over 40 years. She was a retired dealer from the Isle of Capri Casino.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Donnie Vernell Kipe; father, Joseph DuPree; step mother, Margaret Dupree; brother, Kenneth Dupree; daughter in law, Joan Murphy, and granddaughter, Anna David.

Survivors include her sons, Anthony "Tony" Murphy, Sr. and Donald Murphy; grandchildren, Anthony (Nicole) Murphy, Jr. and Jason Murphy; great grandchildren, Cillian Murphy, Halle Fink, and Lora Santa Cruz; best friend of 40 years, Linda Seymour; and her sister in law, Marcia Dupree.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Southern Mississippi Funeral Services. The family will receive friends from 10 am until service time. Interment will follow in D'Iberville Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sprinkles of Hope: Charter Bank C/O Sprinkles of Hope 2702 Bienville Blvd. Ocean Springs, Mississippi 39564. The Sprinkles of Hope benefits all cancer patients along the Gulf Coast.

Share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.smfs.us
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
