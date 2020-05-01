Wanda Walker
Wanda L. Walker

Pass Christian

age 61, passed away Tues., 4/28/2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach is serving the family. Condolences may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.


Published in The Sun Herald on May 1, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
