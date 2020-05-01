Wanda L. Walker
Pass Christian
age 61, passed away Tues., 4/28/2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach is serving the family. Condolences may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 1, 2020.