The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ward Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ward Rogers Jr.


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ward Rogers Jr. Obituary
Ward Chester Rogers, Jr.

1946 ~ 2019

McHenry

Ward Chester Rogers, Jr., 73, of McHenry, MS passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in McHenry.

Mr. Rogers was a native and lifelong resident of Mississippi. He was a self-employed commercial fisherman and enjoyed singing karaoke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Ward Rogers, Sr.; his sisters, Iris Dale Toche, Kim Rogers and Liz Merrill; and his brothers, Richard Rogers and Randy Rogers.

Mr. Rogers' survivors include his wife of 34 years, Veronica Rogers; his daughters, Delana (Ron) Johnson and Sabrina (Ray) Cuevas; his sons, Brian (Thelma) Rogers, Troy Rogers, Anthony Rogers and Shane (Shelley) Rogers; his brothers, Dwaine (Linda) Rogers, Bryan Rogers and Dana Rogers; 26 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Friends may visit from 2:00 pm until service time.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now