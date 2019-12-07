|
|
Ward Chester Rogers, Jr.
1946 ~ 2019
McHenry
Ward Chester Rogers, Jr., 73, of McHenry, MS passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in McHenry.
Mr. Rogers was a native and lifelong resident of Mississippi. He was a self-employed commercial fisherman and enjoyed singing karaoke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Ward Rogers, Sr.; his sisters, Iris Dale Toche, Kim Rogers and Liz Merrill; and his brothers, Richard Rogers and Randy Rogers.
Mr. Rogers' survivors include his wife of 34 years, Veronica Rogers; his daughters, Delana (Ron) Johnson and Sabrina (Ray) Cuevas; his sons, Brian (Thelma) Rogers, Troy Rogers, Anthony Rogers and Shane (Shelley) Rogers; his brothers, Dwaine (Linda) Rogers, Bryan Rogers and Dana Rogers; 26 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Friends may visit from 2:00 pm until service time.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 7, 2019