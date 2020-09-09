1/1
Wardale Hode
1938 - 2020
Wardale Martin Hode

1938-2020

Gulfport

Wardale Martin Hode passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Gulfport, MS

He was preceded in death by his children, Rhonda McLemore, Terry Hode, and Mark Hode; his parents, Elwin Joseph Hode and Ava Dedeaux Hode; and his great-grandson, Wyatt Lamey.

Wardale is survived by his loving wife, Helen R. Hode; his grandson, Cory Bosarge (Ann); his granddaughter, Kalyn Lamey (Darren); his great-grandson, Jeremiah; his great-granddaughter, Kelly Lynn; and his daughter-in-law, Kelly Hode; his siblings, Faye Folds (Donald), Linda Hoda, E J Hoda (Tina), Mike Hoda (Charlotte), Diane Barker, and Bryan Hoda (Nancy), along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, followed by a Graveside Service at 1:30 PM in Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport, MS.

Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks and social distancing is required.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
SEP
10
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
