Wardale Martin Hode
1938-2020
Gulfport
Wardale Martin Hode passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Gulfport, MS
He was preceded in death by his children, Rhonda McLemore, Terry Hode, and Mark Hode; his parents, Elwin Joseph Hode and Ava Dedeaux Hode; and his great-grandson, Wyatt Lamey.
Wardale is survived by his loving wife, Helen R. Hode; his grandson, Cory Bosarge (Ann); his granddaughter, Kalyn Lamey (Darren); his great-grandson, Jeremiah; his great-granddaughter, Kelly Lynn; and his daughter-in-law, Kelly Hode; his siblings, Faye Folds (Donald), Linda Hoda, E J Hoda (Tina), Mike Hoda (Charlotte), Diane Barker, and Bryan Hoda (Nancy), along with many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, followed by a Graveside Service at 1:30 PM in Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport, MS.
Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks and social distancing is required.
