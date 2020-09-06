1/1
Warren Drinkwater
1936 - 2020
Rev. Warren Drinkwater, C.Ss.R.

August 24, 1936 - August 31, 2020

Liguori, MO

Rev. Warren Drinkwater, C.Ss.R., a Redemptorist missionary who relished the years he spent preaching at parishes around the country, died on August 31 at the St. Clement Redemptorist Mission House in Liguori, MO.

Born on August 24, 1936 in New Orleans, he professed temporary vows in 1957 and perpetual vows in 1960. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1962.

Father spent the first decade of his priesthood serving at: Blessed Virgin Mary of the Holy Rosary Parish in Houma, LA; Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Crowley, LA; and St. Leo Parish in Versailles, KY. A few years after he joined the faculty of Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge, LA, he helped to integrate the State Industrial School for Colored Youth (now the Louisiana Training Institute).

Father was an engaging speaker - a natural for the preaching ministry. After three years in Chicago, he returned to the South and devoted the next 34 years to preaching parish missions and promoting Liguorian Magazine throughout the country.

He regaled the Redemptorists he was stationed with - at Lacombe, New Orleans and Biloxi - with tales of his adventures on the road. Many remember his 15 minutes of fame during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. A news broadcast featuring panoramic scenes of the Mississippi Coastline littered with debris caught him wading in the Gulf of Mexico, improvising a bath. He retired in 2006 but remained in Biloxi until 2015, when health issues necessitated his move to St. Clement's.

A private funeral was held at the St. Clement Redemptorist chapel on September 4, followed by burial at the Redemptorist Cemetery in Liguori.

Donations in his memory to continue the work of the Redemptorists may be sent to:

Redemptorists of the

Denver Province

1633 North Cleveland Ave.

Chicago, IL 60614


Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
