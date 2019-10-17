Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Hale Jr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Hale Jr. Obituary
Warren W. "Corky" Hale Jr.

1941-2019

Long Beach

Warren W. "Corky" Hale Jr., age 78, of Long Beach, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Saucier.

Warren was a retired Fireman of Long Beach, MS serving for 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Hale, Sr. and Bertha LaFontaine Hale; his brother, Dennis Hale; grandson, Shawn Hale, nephew, Captain Zack Whitfield.

He is survived by his son, Anthony Hale (Carol); brother, C.J. Hale (Barbara); grandson, Jacob Graves (Brianna); his former wife, Patricia Hale, all of Long Beach.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1:00PM until service time at the funeral home.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now