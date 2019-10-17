|
|
Warren W. "Corky" Hale Jr.
1941-2019
Long Beach
Warren W. "Corky" Hale Jr., age 78, of Long Beach, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Saucier.
Warren was a retired Fireman of Long Beach, MS serving for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Hale, Sr. and Bertha LaFontaine Hale; his brother, Dennis Hale; grandson, Shawn Hale, nephew, Captain Zack Whitfield.
He is survived by his son, Anthony Hale (Carol); brother, C.J. Hale (Barbara); grandson, Jacob Graves (Brianna); his former wife, Patricia Hale, all of Long Beach.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1:00PM until service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 17, 2019