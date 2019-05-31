Warren W. (Corky) Walston



1953 - 2019



D'Iberville



Warren Wayne (Corky) Walston age 66, passed away on May 28, 2019 in Vancleave, MS.



A resident of D'Iberville, Corky will always be remembered for his love of deer hunting, fishing, cooking for crowds of people and his love of the holidays. He always went out of his way to make them special for those he loved. A special thank's, to Sebrina, (Beanie Marie) for always being the glue that holds the family together.



He is preceded in death by his father, Leo Wilson; and his birth parents in Texas.



Corky is survived by his daughter, Rachel Walston; his mother, Mrs. Pete Wilson; his brother Andy Wilson (Tanya); step children, Gary, Wayne, Sebrina, David and Kim; his twelve siblings in Texas; grandchildren, Bobby Waldrop, Brittany Merrill; great-grandchildren, Bradley, Riley, Jaice, Brayden and Liam; and numerous nieces, nephews, step grand and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m with visitation one hour prior at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Ave, in West Jackson County. Burial will follow in Larue Baptist Church Cemetery in Vancleave.



An online register may be viewed, condolences, memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on May 31, 2019