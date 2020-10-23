Wayne Brown

Wayne Hayward Brown
Oct. 12, 1937-Oct. 20, 2020
Lucedale
Wayne Hayward Brown, age 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Wayne was a member of the Silent Generation, born to Grady C. and Evelyn Stringer Brown in Lucedale, MS on October 12, 1937.
Wayne is a graduate of Lucedale High School. After high school, he graduated from Mississippi State University in 1959 with a degree in Civil Engineering. During college, Wayne worked with the Mississippi Highway Department and again for two years after college. He owned his own consulting engineering business serving as managing partner for 33 years. He also started TAB Map Company in 1967 and has mapped out each of the counties in the southern district of Mississippi. Wayne has also served as the county engineer for George, Greene and Jackson counties.
Wayne has also given back to his profession by serving on many boards and commissions. He was the president of the Mississippi State Board of Registration for Engineers and Land Surveyors, past president of the Mississippi Consulting Engineers Council, past chapter president of the Mississippi Consulting Engineers Society and a past president of the Mississippi Association of Professional Land Surveyors.
In his capacity as Mississippi Transportation Commissioner for the Southern District, Wayne served as Chairman of the Commission for 2001 and 2002. Wayne was elected Chairman of the American Association of State Transportation Officials Committee for Commissioners and Boards.
He is preceded in death by his son, Eric Brown; parents, Grady and Evelyn Stringer Brown and brother, Harold Brown.
Wayne was a dedicated family man and member of his community. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of almost 60 years, Vermell Brown; children, Nena Green, Karla Meadows (Darryl), Tiffany Murphy (Josh), Kristina Wilson; grandchildren, Erica Whatley (Chason), Victoria Howell (Dalton), Blaise Meadows, Genevieve Wilson, Grace Murphy, Sophia Meadows, Ellis Murphy and great-grandchild Banks Whatley; siblings, Sylvia Counselman, Ralph Brown, E.B. Brown and Marilyn Bounds as well as numerous other relatives and friends. He was a Rotarian, a Red Cross Volunteer, a Paul Harris Fellow, and ACEC Fellow, Sunday School teacher, Singing River Mental Health Services board member and was a longstanding member of the Board of Directors for Century Bank.
The Visitation for Wayne Brown will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Shady Grove Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the church sanctuary with Bro. Bruce McKenzie officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers include Darren Brown, Jason Brown, Chason Whatley, Dalton Howell, Frankie Brown and David Counselman.
