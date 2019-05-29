Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne DeParto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne DeParto


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne DeParto Obituary
Wayne R. DeParto

1939 ~ 2019

Diamondhead

Wayne R. DeParto, born to Julia (Damiano) DeParto on July 22, 1939 in Yonkers, New York, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home in Diamondhead, MS.

He proudly served our country in the Marine Corps. Wayne and his family lived in Somers, NY where he had a lifetime career with IBEW 501 and Local 3 in NY until his retirement and move to Diamondhead, MS in 2003. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; daughters, Lisa Venske (Todd) and Michelle Squillante; and granddaughters, Kristiana and Sarah. He was a man of many great accomplishments and will be loved and missed dearly.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31st at 2:00 p.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, located at 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian, MS 39571, where friends may visit from 1:00 until the service. Contributions in memory of Wayne can be made to the Marine Corps League, Detachment 1454, PO Box 6576, Diamondhead, MS 39525-6501. The online guestbook may be viewed and memories & photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now