Wayne R. DeParto



1939 ~ 2019



Diamondhead



Wayne R. DeParto, born to Julia (Damiano) DeParto on July 22, 1939 in Yonkers, New York, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home in Diamondhead, MS.



He proudly served our country in the Marine Corps. Wayne and his family lived in Somers, NY where he had a lifetime career with IBEW 501 and Local 3 in NY until his retirement and move to Diamondhead, MS in 2003. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; daughters, Lisa Venske (Todd) and Michelle Squillante; and granddaughters, Kristiana and Sarah. He was a man of many great accomplishments and will be loved and missed dearly.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31st at 2:00 p.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, located at 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian, MS 39571, where friends may visit from 1:00 until the service. Contributions in memory of Wayne can be made to the Marine Corps League, Detachment 1454, PO Box 6576, Diamondhead, MS 39525-6501. The online guestbook may be viewed and memories & photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on May 29, 2019