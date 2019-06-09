Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Wayne Ewell Ellzey

1949 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Wayne Ewell Ellzey, beloved son, brother, uncle and great-uncle, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 in Biloxi, Mississippi in the presence of family.

Born in Laurel, Mississippi, on April 13, 1949, to Mildred Hall Ellzey and Ewell William Ellzey, Wayne was joyously received by his parents, two sisters and a large extended family. He is survived by his sisters, Ann Arrington and husband, Robert Arrington of Picayune, Mississippi and Nancy Bell Eudy and husband, John Eudy of Houston, TX; nephew, Todd Eudy and his wife, Sandra Eudy and their sons, Preston William and Evan Andrew, all of Houston, TX; niece, Elizabeth Carroll Squires and her husband, Stuart Squires of London, England.

Wayne served in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years after graduation from the University of Southern Mississippi. Following his time in the Marine Corps, he was an accountant for the State of Mississippi until his retirement. Wayne relished the outdoors and quiet existence of country living for many years.

The family is grateful to the staff and especially the nurses at the VA Medical Center who took incredibly good care of Wayne during his time in hospice.

There will be a Graveside Service held at the Biloxi National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 12th.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport is serving the family and the online obituary may be viewed and memories & photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 9, 2019
