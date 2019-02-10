Wayne C. Coleman, Jr



1958 - 2019



Pass Christian, MS



Wayne C. Harbour, Jr, age 60, of Pass Christian, passed away on February 8, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne C. Harbour, Sr and his grandmother, Joyce Dunavant.



Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Lisa Harbour, of Pass Christian; his children, Mallory Harrison and her husband Chris, Taylor Harbour, and Cole Harbour; his grandchildren, Lizzie Claire and Natalie; his mother, BJ Harbour; and his brother, Mark Harbour.



He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and being on the water. He was a boater, golfer, golf cart builder, and an avid outdoor cooker. He had special recipes for cooking shrimp, crabs, and crawfish.



The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach with a visitation for family and friends from 1:00 PM until the service.



An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com. Published in The Sun Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2019