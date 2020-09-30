1/1
Wayne Johnson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Leroy Johnson

1935 - 2020

Wiggins

Wayne Leroy Johnson, age 84, of Wiggins, MS, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Gulfport Memorial Hospital of Covid-19 health complications. Wayne was born December 08, 1935, in Cumberland, Allegany County, Maryland to the late Elmer Leroy and Gladys Emmart Johnson. He will be greatly missed by his family and many Gulf Coast and Pearisburg, VA friends. Wayne was a generous soul and people were drawn to him. He loved being around and talking with other people.

Wayne was a 1954 graduate of Greenbrier Military School, Lewisburg, WV where he was accomplished on the basketball court and football field as well as being the first trumpet in the band. After graduation he joined the US Air Force as he said, "to see the world." In 1955, he was assigned to Sculthorpe Air Force Base in England and met Lilian Lister of Manchester, England and they were married in May of 1958. Over his twenty-year career he would go on to be assigned to permanent and temporary duty stations at some 15 US Air Force bases around the world. After retirement Wayne and Lilian moved back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast living in Gulfport and Wiggins. Wayne started a second career as a Harrison County Deputy Sheriff where he worked for 10 years. From there he worked as a bail bondsman in Gulfport, MS.

He loved golfing and watching sports on TV. He participated in many Shrine activities at the Masonic Lodge located in Perkinston, MS where he had obtained his 32nd Degree. He loved reconnecting at reunions at Greenbrier Military School in WV and Pearisburg High School in VA. Wayne was always in possession of the latest electronic devices and assorted gadgets that he would talk about and share with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Lilian Lister Johnson; son, Gary Michael Johnson; and brother, Robert Charles Johnson. Wayne is survived by brother, Gary William Johnson and wife Sandra of Asheville, NC; sons, Robert Anthony Johnson of Gulfport, MS and Michael Leroy Johnson of Wiggins, MS; grandchildren, Christina and husband Joshua King of Gulfport, MS, Justin Johnson of Gulfport, MS, Joshua Johnson of Gulfport, MS, Alexis Johnson of Wiggins, MS, Zachary Johnson, of Hawaii, Nicholas Johnson of Fort Walton Beach, FL; great grandchildren, Jasmine, Lilyann, and Mason King; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend Helen Dale.

Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020, at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport, beginning at 11:00 a.m. The funeral service with Masonic Rites will be at 12 noon in the funeral home chapel. The graveside service with honors by the US Air Force will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Biloxi National Cemetery. Masks must be worn by everyone attending the visitation and funeral service. Attendance at the cemetery is limited to 20 people. Due to the restrictions for flowers at the Biloxi National Cemetery, the family requests memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

View and sign the online tribute at www.bokfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
with Masonic Rites
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 30, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved