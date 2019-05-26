Services Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home 675 E. Howard Avenue Biloxi , MS 39530 228-374-5650 Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Nativity BVM Cathedral Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Nativity BVM Cathedral Resources More Obituaries for Wayne Leckich Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wayne Leckich

Wayne James Leckich, 80, passed away May 24, 2019, with his beloved wife Harriet at his side, eight decades of Biloxi's unique culture imprinted on his soul, and a characteristic, disarming smile on his face. His was a life well lived on his own terms.



A proud son of a renowned seafood family, Wayne careened through life heartily indulging his passions for family, friends, sports and all things Biloxi. He was of slight stature but huge heart, an excellent student and an outstanding athlete who deftly quarterbacked his high school football team though weighing but 120 pounds. He excelled in three sports at Notre Dame High School and went on to play baseball for legendary coach Pete Taylor at the University of Southern Mississippi.



After college, Wayne continued in amateur sports as a player and later as a well respected and successful coach. He was a self-employed businessman who strongly contributed to his hometown at every opportunity. He also served in the National Guard under Al Rushing.



Wayne preferred a reserved presence, but for years enjoyed quiet and shirtless walks along the beachfront near his home off White Avenue. He especially held dear his family and friends, and always looked forward to moments shared with them.



Wayne and Harriet strengthened their bond as dedicated parishioners at Nativity BVM Cathedral, and benevolent partners in continuous support of Biloxi's art and cultural programs.



First and foremost, Wayne was a playful man whose easy sense of humor was treasured by all he wittily targeted. His fondness for, and expertise at needling friends and acquaintances was refined occasionally on the golf course but mostly during regular lodge meetings at the Slavic Benevolent Association.



His genuine concern for others and his camaraderie, his unwavering friendship and his love for Biloxi life will forever endure.



Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Thelma Tremmel Leckich Price and Joseph Peter Leckich; his brother, Joseph Holcomb Leckich; and a godchild, Jody Leckich Pickich.



He is survived by his lovely wife, Harriet Joachim Leckich; his sister-in-law, Cordelia Girouard Leckich; and nieces and nephews, Ashleigh Pickich Lamas (Chad) and son Parker, Jeremy Pickich, Mark Leckich (Diane) and son, Ryan; Jason Leckich (Eileen) and family Cordelia Brown (Dwayne) and son Hunter Brown, Miranda White (Richard) and sons Branson and Jace White, and Jarrod Leckich and Jacob Leckich; David Leckich (Ann-Marie) and daughter Victoria; and John Leckich (Louise).



"It is not THAT wonderful people leave us in all the seasons and circumstances of life. It is WHAT they leave with us.



"Some of us are blessed with deep faith, enough family and friends to share the warmth and connections of vital transforming encounters and lifelong friendships in communities of love. Even if some of these people live at a distance, we know they are 'out there' and at the same time, 'here' for us. If you are blessed to be involved with a vital community (like Biloxi), your friends, coworkers and faith communities seem like allies seeking a common goal: life in abundance for all."



Wayne's family is heartily appreciative of the outstanding care and concern provided by: Coast Heart Institute's doctors Bassam Baroudi and Shwan Jalal, and their assistants NP Robin Allen and PA Jessica Blair; SAAD Home Health Staff; Memorial Hospital Staff Chaplain Father John Ugochukwu; and the Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home staff.



In lieu of flowers, the Leckich family prefer donations to Nativity BVM Cathedral (870 Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS 39530 228-374-1717) for Mass to pray for the repose of Wayne's soul, and also donations to the City of Biloxi Parks and Recreation Department for the purpose of supporting youth sports across the city.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at noon at Nativity BVM Cathedral. Visitation will be held at the cathedral from 9 am-Noon. Following Mass, burial will be at Southern Memorial Park on U.S. 90 near Broadwater. A reception will follow at Our Lady of Fatima Parish Hall on Pass Road.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



