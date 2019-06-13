Wayne Philip Nicholson



1948 ~ 2019



Bay St. Louis



Friends, family, and former parishioners in two states are mourning a much loved, recently retired pastor who passed away after a traumatic brain injury from a traffic accident on Monday, June 10th 2019.



The Rev. Wayne Nicholson and his husband, Harry Nicholson, moved to Bay Saint Louis in September 2018, after Wayne's retirement. They had fallen in love with the Bay on their numerous trips to visit Wayne's adored sister, Nikki Moon. She says, "He filled his new found hours with weaving, cooking, gardening, and more weaving. Wayne loved his church, Harry, and he loved all people.



"It was Wayne's dream to become a priest," said Nikki. "He followed that dream, graduating from General Seminary in New York, then his first parish in Chester, NY, and finally to St. John's Episcopal Church in Mt. Pleasant, MI. in 2006. The years there were so rewarding and the friendships lasting. One of his parishioners described him so well:"



"Wayne was a man who appreciated the arts and understood how good music, art, food, drink, literature, and liturgy brought people closer together and improved everyone's quality of life. He was a progressive, a 'smells and bells' preacher, an avid reader, a weaver, a wonderful cook and baker, a skilled conversationalist, musician, healer, advocate, friend."



Rev. Sr. Diane Stier of Emmaus Monastery in Vestaburg, MI said of Wayne, "Wayne was a priest and brother, friend and confidant, advisor, and fun-lover."



I think it's safe to say anyone who had the pleasure of greeting Wayne and Harry has never been the same since," said Lindsay Oaster. "Each of them individually, and together as a couple, radiate the best of humanity that inspires me to be better – simply by their extension of friendship."



He leaves behind his husband Harry, sister Nikki Moon, Godson Peter Nicholson, cousin Jed Nicholson, their combined families and friends will miss his true joy for life and always his smiling face.



Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Gulfport, MS



Please do not send flowers. Wayne's wish would be to support: The John Goodrow Fund (an emergency assistance program) Contributions can be sent: Online: https:// johnhgoodrowfund.weebly.com/donate.html or Mail: The John H. Goodrow Fund, 206 West Maple,Mount Pleasant, MI 48858



Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary