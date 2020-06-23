Wendell Reed

Ms. Wendall Reed
Gulfport
age 88, died 6/20/2020. Visitation on Thursday, 10-11am; Service, 11am; at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport. Full Obituary & Service details at www.riemannfamily.com
Gulfport
age 88, died 6/20/2020. Visitation on Thursday, 10-11am; Service, 11am; at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport. Full Obituary & Service details at www.riemannfamily.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.