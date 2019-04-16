TSgt Wendell D. "Butch" Sanderson, U.S. Air Force, Ret.



1958 ~ 2019



Picayune



TSgt Wendell D. "Butch" Sanderson, Jr., USAF, Ret., age 60, of Picayune, passed away on April 13, 2019, in Mobile, AL.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ann Lewis; 2 brothers, Sammy Sanderson and Ernie Sanderson.



He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Sanderson; his father, CMSgt Wendell D. Sanderson, Sr., USAF, Ret. (Karol); his children, Ally Endicott, Ryan Endicott, Kristen Johnson, Wendell D. Sanderson, III, Erika Carmack, Jamie Huff, and Kelsie Boyovich; his siblings, Ricky (Kim) Sanderson, David (Arlene) Sanderson, Jerry (Kim) Sanderson, Andy (Tammy) Sanderson, and Bernadette Grant; grandchildren, AJ Huff, Kaydence Carmack, Hallie Mills, Kamron Johnson, Kaden Johnson, Sara Windland, Bailey Windland, Morgan Windland, Brice Endicott, and Brody Endicott; and other relatives and friends.



Mr. Sanderson was born in Izmir, Turkey and lived in Hawaii, New York, Georgia, Spain, Puerto Rico, Arizona, Texas, Washington, and lived most of his life in Mississippi. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a crew chief and later retired as a Tech Sergeant with over 20 years of service. He later worked for Boeing, Roto Rooter, owned and operated Sanderson's Plumbing, and was a supervisor at Colmax Construction. He was a highly decorated veteran in the Air Force, and was a master plumber and held licenses in gas fitting and back flow prevention. He was a member of the Plumbing Association, was a Christian, and a Republican.



Visitation will be on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 9 – 11 am at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi. A funeral service will be at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be at 11 am Friday in the Biloxi National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.



An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019