Wesley "Pee Wee" Cumberland
1935 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Wesley "Pee Wee" Cumberland, age 83, of Gulfport, passed away on September 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shirley Cumberland Taylor; his mother, Sadie Cumberland; a brother, Bill Cumberland; his sisters, Olivia Kertsburg, Faye Thompson, and Juanita Douso; and a great-granddaughter, Michaela Taylor.
Mr. Cumberland is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dola West Cumberland; his children, Kay Saucier (Elroy), and Mark Cumberland (Carolyn); 2 sisters, Margaret Noble and Iris Carlson; 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
He founded Cumberland's Garage in 1972 and was actively involved until his death. He enjoyed working and fishing.
Visitation will be on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 12 – 2 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 112820 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Finley Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 21, 2019