Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Cumberland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Cumberland


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley Cumberland Obituary
Wesley "Pee Wee" Cumberland

1935 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Wesley "Pee Wee" Cumberland, age 83, of Gulfport, passed away on September 20, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shirley Cumberland Taylor; his mother, Sadie Cumberland; a brother, Bill Cumberland; his sisters, Olivia Kertsburg, Faye Thompson, and Juanita Douso; and a great-granddaughter, Michaela Taylor.

Mr. Cumberland is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dola West Cumberland; his children, Kay Saucier (Elroy), and Mark Cumberland (Carolyn); 2 sisters, Margaret Noble and Iris Carlson; 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

He founded Cumberland's Garage in 1972 and was actively involved until his death. He enjoyed working and fishing.

Visitation will be on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 12 – 2 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 112820 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Finley Cemetery.

An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now