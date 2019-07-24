Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley McFarland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley McFarland Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley McFarland Sr. Obituary
Dr. Wesley Leroy McFarland, Sr.

Bay St. Louis, MS

Dr. Wesley Leroy McFarland, Sr., 94, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Biloxi, MS.

Dr. Wesley McFarland served in the United States Navy at 19 years of age. He was granted an Undergraduate Degree in Biology from Ole Miss University in Oxford, MS and a Doctorate Degree in General Medicine from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary McFarland; son, Wesley McFarland, Jr.; daughter, Rosemary Heard and brother, Earl McFarland.

He is survived by his two daughters, Margo Keel of Bay St. Louis, MS and Sarah Leopold of Diamondhead, MS; five grandchildren, Celeste, Regan, Ryan, Wesley and Brett and fourteen great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service was held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now