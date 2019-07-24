Dr. Wesley Leroy McFarland, Sr.



Bay St. Louis, MS



Dr. Wesley Leroy McFarland, Sr., 94, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Biloxi, MS.



Dr. Wesley McFarland served in the United States Navy at 19 years of age. He was granted an Undergraduate Degree in Biology from Ole Miss University in Oxford, MS and a Doctorate Degree in General Medicine from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary McFarland; son, Wesley McFarland, Jr.; daughter, Rosemary Heard and brother, Earl McFarland.



He is survived by his two daughters, Margo Keel of Bay St. Louis, MS and Sarah Leopold of Diamondhead, MS; five grandchildren, Celeste, Regan, Ryan, Wesley and Brett and fourteen great-grandchildren.



A Graveside Service was held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.



Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on July 24, 2019