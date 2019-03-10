|
|
Whitney Meyers
1935-2019
Gulfport
Whitney Meyers, age 84, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Gulfport.
Mr. Whitney served for 26 years with the Untied States Navy as a Seabee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ada Credeur Meyers; brother, Sidney Meyers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years. Rita Meyers; 2 sons, Kenneth Meyers (Carol) and Darren Meyers (Renee); 2 grandchildren, Britt Budden (Savannah) and Ashleigh Budden; 4 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Maddox, Blake, and Caroline.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 290 Pass Road, Biloxi. A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10:00AM until 12:00PM at the church. A burial will follow the service at Biloxi National Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made , The , or to donor's choice.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 10, 2019