Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
290 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
290 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Biloxi National Cemetery
Whitney Meyers Obituary
Whitney Meyers

1935-2019

Gulfport

Whitney Meyers, age 84, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Gulfport.

Mr. Whitney served for 26 years with the Untied States Navy as a Seabee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ada Credeur Meyers; brother, Sidney Meyers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years. Rita Meyers; 2 sons, Kenneth Meyers (Carol) and Darren Meyers (Renee); 2 grandchildren, Britt Budden (Savannah) and Ashleigh Budden; 4 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Maddox, Blake, and Caroline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 290 Pass Road, Biloxi. A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10:00AM until 12:00PM at the church. A burial will follow the service at Biloxi National Cemetery.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made , The , or to donor's choice.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
