Wilahemenia A Johnson 63



July 16, 1955 - July 7, 2019



Gulfport



Wilahemenia (Menia) was born in Lawton, Oklahoma to William Robinson and Doris Neal on July 16, 1955. She was known by so many as the go to person who would help anyone with anything that life would throw their way from a personal crisis to a financial hardship. What she did for others in private, God rewarded her openly.



She married Archie Ray Johnson in 1978 and in 1984, the joy of her life; Archie Ray Johnson II was born. She has one God daughter, Zanzi McCreary. Menia grew up in San Antonio, Texas, enlisted in the US Air Force, and served 20 years. After retiring from the Air Force she worked at the Biloxi VA Hospital and retired again from Civil Service at Keesler Air Force Base. Her life was dedicated to others, especially the elderly. She loved the youth at her church and assisted with Vacation Bible School. Menia spent countless hours dedicating her spare time to traveling from prison to prison, across state lines with her prison ministry. She also started her own home health care agency to further her love for the elderly.



Wilahemenia was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Neal, three brothers; Stafford Huff, Robert Robinson, William H. Robinson, and her nephew Lance Carter.



Wilahemenia leaves to cherish her memory her son, Archie Ray Johnson II, her father, William H. Robinson, three sisters; Norma Cheeves, Elaine Robinson, Barbara Scott, two brothers; Pastor William T. Robinson (Jennette), Ronald D. Robinson, her uncle, Frank Robinson (Sue), Willie Lee Robinson, her best friends, James Johnson, Mary J Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.



Visitation Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:00am Sweet Beulah Baptist Church 85 Sweet Beulah Road Perkinston, MS 39573 Service to follow at 11:00am Burial Biloxi National Cemetery 400 Veteran's Avenue Biloxi, MS 39531



Hartwell's Christian Mortuary is in charge of services. Published in The Sun Herald on July 14, 2019