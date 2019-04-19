Wilbur Roberd Walker



October 21, 1935 - April 11, 2019.



Gulfport



Wilbur Roberd Walker, 83, of Gulfport, MS peacefully passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family.



He was born October 21, 1935 in Hillsboro, OH to John and Lula Mae Walker.



After meeting the love of his life, Beatrice Louise, they married on May 19, 1957, and remained married for 61 years. Wilbur then joined the Air Force, where he served for 21 years as an Avionics Mechanic and later an instructor at Keesler Air Force Base. When retirement wasn't enough, he decided to earn his Associate's Degree in Air Conditioning & Refrigeration. After working for Southland Corp and Lady Luck Casino, he retired once more to enjoy some farming and family.



Wilbur was a loving & generous husband, father, & grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, John & Lula Mae Walker, his brothers,George,Willard, & Paul Walker, his sister, Ermalane Rouse, and his beloved son-in-law, Daniel Tate.



He is survived by his wife, Beatrice, his daughters, Karen (Jody) Smith of Meridian, MS, Sharon Tate of Arab, AL, and Michele (Tim) Scott of Melbourne, FL.



His loving memory also carries on with his grandchildren, Daniel Walker, Bryan (Melissa) Tate, Jamie (Joel) Abdullah, Veronica (Chris) Romano, Rachael (Cole) Bruce, Jared (Jourdan) Scott, Christopher (Amber) Tate, Taylor (Jonathan) Bishop, Kennedy (Taylor) Smith, Jeremy Scott, and his great-grandchildren, Braxton & Christian Walker, Kaleigh & Kason Tate, Landon & Nara Abdullah, and Rowan & Walker Romano.



A celebration of life will be held on the Mississippi Gulf Coast at the Biloxi National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crusaders for Veterans, PO Box 6272, Diamondhead, MS 39525.