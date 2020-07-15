Wilford A. Moran
1927 ~ 2020
Pass Christian
Wilford A. Moran, age 93, of Pass Christian, passed away on July 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty P. Moran.
Survivors include his children, Myra (Gene) Marsh and Carl (Norma) Moran; his grandchildren, Dennis Devilbiss, Kevin (Joan) Moran, and Eric (Sabrina) Moran; 4 great-grand-children, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He retired from MDOT after 33 years of service, and he and his wife traveled to all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where friends may visit from 1 – 2 pm. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Kiln DeLisle Rd., is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com