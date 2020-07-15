1/1
Wilford Moran
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilford A. Moran

1927 ~ 2020

Pass Christian

Wilford A. Moran, age 93, of Pass Christian, passed away on July 11, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty P. Moran.

Survivors include his children, Myra (Gene) Marsh and Carl (Norma) Moran; his grandchildren, Dennis Devilbiss, Kevin (Joan) Moran, and Eric (Sabrina) Moran; 4 great-grand-children, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He retired from MDOT after 33 years of service, and he and his wife traveled to all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where friends may visit from 1 – 2 pm. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Kiln DeLisle Rd., is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved