Wilfred Beaugez
1937 - 2020
Wilfred Elton Beaugez, Jr.

1937-2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Wilfred Elton Beaugez, Jr., age 83 of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Pascagoula, Ms.

He was born on August 30, 1937 in Biloxi, MS to Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Beaugez, Sr. ("Wiff" and Mary). Wilfred was a graduate of University of Southern Mississippi. He was a service manager at Latil Motor Co. for twenty years and was a newspaper carrier for the Sun Herald for thirty years. Wilfred was a Lieutenant in the Miss. National Guard. He loved building and flying model airplanes, fishing, and sports. His favorite team was the Atlanta Braves.

Wilfred is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Kay Latil Beaugez; his parents; and his daughter, Kerry Kay Parker.

He is survived by his children, Greg (Kim) Beaugez of Estero, FL, Jenny (Mike) Sulzbach, and Robert Beaugez of Ocean Springs; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Bellande Cemetery in Ocean Springs. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
1 entry
October 25, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
