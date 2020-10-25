Wilfred Elton Beaugez, Jr.
1937-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Wilfred Elton Beaugez, Jr., age 83 of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Pascagoula, Ms.
He was born on August 30, 1937 in Biloxi, MS to Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Beaugez, Sr. ("Wiff" and Mary). Wilfred was a graduate of University of Southern Mississippi. He was a service manager at Latil Motor Co. for twenty years and was a newspaper carrier for the Sun Herald for thirty years. Wilfred was a Lieutenant in the Miss. National Guard. He loved building and flying model airplanes, fishing, and sports. His favorite team was the Atlanta Braves.
Wilfred is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Kay Latil Beaugez; his parents; and his daughter, Kerry Kay Parker.
He is survived by his children, Greg (Kim) Beaugez of Estero, FL, Jenny (Mike) Sulzbach, and Robert Beaugez of Ocean Springs; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Bellande Cemetery in Ocean Springs.