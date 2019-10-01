Home

Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Ocean Springs, MS
Wiliam Jackson Lester IV Obituary
William Jackson Lester IV

Gautier

William Jackson Lester IV, of Gautier, died September 27, 2019 as a result of an accident.

He was born June 27, 1989 in Jackson, MS the son of William and Lemin (Carver) Lester. He attended schools in Hernando, MS. William "Boo" Lester was a member of the Baptist Church. Boo was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed hunting and dirt bike riding as a young man. He especially loved fishing and swimming with his son Jackson, his best buddy.

William is survived by his son, William Jackson Lester V; the love of his life, Kim Penton; his parents, William (Bill) and Lemin Lester; his sisters, Lacey, Brittany, and Tabatha, as well as numerous friends, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place Tuesday, October 1st from 6-8 p.m at Southern Mississippi Funeral Services in Ocean Springs, MS. The funeral will be held graveside at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, October 2nd, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to set up a fund for William's 4 year-old son, Jackson.

PayPal: [email protected]

Venmo: @Lacey-LeBoeuf
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
