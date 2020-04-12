|
|
Will Earl Farmer
Gulfport
Will Earl Farmer, age 89, of Gulfport, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Gulfport, September 19, 1930.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irma LaVern (Skinner) Farmer; his parents, D.D. Farmer Sr. and Edna Richards Farmer; his step-mother, Clara Farmer; his brothers, D.D. Farmer Jr., Holley Farmer, and James "Bill" Farmer; and his great-grandson, Maxwell Nobles.
He is survived by his brothers, Alton (Linda) Farmer, Malcolm (Doris Ann) Farmer, Dale (Cheryl) Farmer, Gale (Chris) Farmer; sister-in-law, Annie Pearl Farmer; his children, Larry (Linda) Skinner, JoAnne (Pete) Simmons, Debbie Vernon, Faith (Randy) Fleming; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; 28 nieces and nephews; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Louise Smith and her daughters, Patty, Shelly, Christine and Lucy.
Mr. Farmer was a proud Army Veteran who served in the Korean War where most of his hearing was lost due to being assigned to mortar duty. After, the Korean War, he served a tour of duty in the U.S. Air Force in Japan.
After his military service, Mr. Farmer worked for Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, MS, where he retired as a shipfitter.
Mr. Farmer was enthusiastic about keeping up his yard and staying in touch with family and friends.
The family would like to thank his church family at New Hope Baptist Church, Landon Road, for their prayers and support during this time. A special thanks to "Coach". We would also like to thank the VA, especially the doctors and nurses of the Columbia Unit and those in the Hospice Comfort Care Unit.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in honor of Earl to the Gideons or the .
Condolences may be shared online at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 12, 2020