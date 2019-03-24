Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Trinity Methodist Church
Escatawpa, MS
Willard Brandon George


Willard Brandon George
1958 - 2019
Willard Brandon George Obituary
Willard Brandon George

Nov. 30, 1958 - Mar. 20, 2019

Big Point, MS

Willard Brandon George, 60, of Big Point, MS, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home in Big Point. Brandon was born on November 30, 1958 in Moss Point, MS to Clinton Otis George and the late Bettie Dean George. He worked as a horseshoer most of his life and was a true cowboy. He loved the bonds and relationships he made with his many customers through the years. He had a passion for bluegrass music and enjoyed playing a variety of instruments.

In addition to his mother, Brandon was preceded in death by his infant son, William Otis George.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 27 years, Karen George; children, James Patrick Barron and Lily Diane (Ryan) Parker; granddaughters, Audrey and Juniper Parker; father, Clinton Otis George; brother, Tracy (Peggy) George; several nieces, nephews, other family members, and lots of friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Trinity Methodist Church in Escatawpa with Bro. Perry Smith officiating.

Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated, in Escatawpa/Moss Point, MS is assisting with arrangements. You may view and sign the online register book for Willard Brandon George at www.heritagefuneralhome.us
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
