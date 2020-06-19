William Ard

William Charles Ard
Saucier
age 61, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, O'Neal Road in Gulfport. View full obituary at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Saucier
age 61, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, O'Neal Road in Gulfport. View full obituary at WWW.BOKFH.COM
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.