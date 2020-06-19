William Ard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Charles Ard

Saucier

age 61, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, O'Neal Road in Gulfport. View full obituary at WWW.BOKFH.COM


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 19, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved