William "Troy" Bass
1939-2020
Ocean Springs
On Monday, January 7th, Troy Bass, loving husband of Carol and father of 2 sons, Troy and Kerry, passed away at the age of 80.
Troy was born on January 20, 1939 in Gulfport MS, to Lloyd and Artie Bass. He graduated from Long Beach High School in 1958. He enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the 172 foot Minesweeper, U.S.S. Vigor (MSO-473). After his honorable discharge, he began his working career in the electrical supply business. He was married to Carol Mason Bass of Ocean Springs, MS. He had two sons with his first wife, the former Katy Yarbrough of Gulfport, MS. His sons, Troy (Shannon) of Paris, KY and Kerry (Leigh) of Pascagoula, MS .
While growing up, Troy loved hunting and fishing. Later he became an avid golfer. Troy always loved cooking, especially Gumbo, a passion he acquired from Matalie Bass. He was well known for his positive attitude and when asked "How are you doing, Troy?", His response was always, "I'M MAGNIFICENT!" He was very active in his local Methodist church. He served on staff of Cursillo for many years and loved his extended church family.
Troy was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd; his mother, Artie; his step-mother, Matalie Bass; his brothers, Owen Eli "Jimmy", Reginald, and Carl Bass; his sister, Nona Lee Watts.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his two sons, Troy and Kerry; his brother B.B. "Basil Bruce"; and his sister-in-law, Gay Bass; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; his extended family, David Rice, Clearwater, FL, Linda Ryan (Richard) of Biloxi, MS, George Byrd, (Heidi) of Diamondhead, MS and John Byrd, Long Beach; his 12 grandchildren, Jesse and Kellen Bass, Paris KY, Bailey and Brady Bass, Pascagoula, MS,. Devon Byrd, Long Beach MS, Kelsey Small, Seattle, WA, Rylie Byrd, Jackson, MS, Adelaide Ryan, Biloxi MS, Richie Ryan, Ocean Springs MS, Clayton, Andrew and Justin Rice, Clearwater FL; and 2 great grandchildren, Anthony and Austin Rice, Clearwater FL.
He would include Pat Wood of Biloxi, her daughter Emily Lee (Rhian) and granddaughter Anniston Gautier as they are more like family than friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made to the at .
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM, on Saturday, January 11th, 2020, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1930 Commission Road, Long Beach MS, with a visitation from 1:00 PM until the service. Interment will follow at Allen Cemetery on 28th Street, Long Beach, MS
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 10, 2020