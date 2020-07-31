1/1
William Cofield
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Michael Cofield

1948 - 2020

Metairie, LA

William Michael Cofield, age 71, joined the angels on April 16, 2020.

He was born in Gulfport, MS to the late William and Grace Cofield.

Mike is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rhoda Eleuterius Cofield; 3 children, Michael Brent Cofield (Erica), Byron Marshall Cofield (Jennifer), and Dominica Cofield Young (Austin); grandchildren, Shya Cofield, Amara Young, Jett Cofield, Jesse Cofield, and Maverick Young; brother, Greg Cofield (Cindy) of Gulfport; and numerous foster children, nieces, nephews, and family members.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved