William Michael Cofield
1948 - 2020
Metairie, LA
William Michael Cofield, age 71, joined the angels on April 16, 2020.
He was born in Gulfport, MS to the late William and Grace Cofield.
Mike is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rhoda Eleuterius Cofield; 3 children, Michael Brent Cofield (Erica), Byron Marshall Cofield (Jennifer), and Dominica Cofield Young (Austin); grandchildren, Shya Cofield, Amara Young, Jett Cofield, Jesse Cofield, and Maverick Young; brother, Greg Cofield (Cindy) of Gulfport; and numerous foster children, nieces, nephews, and family members.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family.
