William Conneil "Neil" Gryder
December 2, 1989 - November 24, 2020
Ocean Springs, Mississippi - Mr. William Conneil "Neil" Gryder V, age 30, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.
Neil was born and raised in Ocean Springs, MS, and graduated from Ocean Springs High School in 2008. He received a Bachelor's Degree in 2013 in Risk Management from Mississippi State University. Shortly after graduation, Neil moved to Key West, FL, to pursue his true calling of working in the fishing industry and earned his Captain's License. He returned home in 2015 to continue the legacy of his family's business and joined Executive Properties Management. Neil dreamed big, for him the sky was the limit. Combining his passion for fishing with his entrepreneurial spirit, he founded and was the owner of Relentless Sportfishing in Venice, LA. He was an avid outdoorsman and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Ocean Springs.
He lived a 1000 years in his short 30 calendar years embracing life to its fullest. Neil was a precious child who grew into a great man. He was the rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a genuine understanding of what was important - the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Neil loved so many and was loved dearly by so many more. He had an energy that with even just one encounter with him, you would remember him for life. Neil will forever be remembered for his gentleness, strength, duty to family, and kindness toward others. He always encouraged and uplifted everyone around him and would put them before himself. There was no situation that Neil could not make better. A true humanitarian, an inspiring example to follow, and a gift from God, Neil was a true friend always ready and willing to help at a moment's notice. Always's loyal, Always Neil.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Conneil "Bill" Gryder IV.;and his paternal grandparents, William Conneil Gryder III and Elaine Avara Gryder, all of Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
Survivors include his loving mother, Micha Vickery Gryder; his devoted sister Garlyn Micha Gryder; aunt, Belinda Gryder (Jeff) Guice, aunt, Robbie (Mark) Beeler; great-aunt, Darlene (Jordy) Pitalo; cousins Heath Allen, Lincoln (Mary) Allen, Alexis (Kevin) McCarron, Sarah (Barrett) Golden, Daniel (Amelia) Beeler, Emma Beeler, Trae (Julie) Pitalo, Dax (Bree) Pitalo, Ryan Pitalo, Gryder Allen, Piper Allen, Sloan Allen, Harper Golden, Hank Golden, Huck Golden, Houston Beeler, Harrison Beeler, Trent Pitalo, Jax Pitalo, Mason Pitalo, Rhett Pitalo and Goddaughter Emma Grace Dale.
Visitation was held on Saturday, November 28th, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.with an 11:30am church service, all at First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made in the name of Mr. Neil Gryder to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Neil unselfishly gave his time and resources to provide fishing opportunities for children with critical illnesses and special needs. He had such a love for children and was looking so forward to the day he would have his own.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd., in West Jackson County is not only honored to serve the Gryder Family in their time of need, but share in their grief as well.