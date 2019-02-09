Retired Tech Sergeant



William Carl DeMalade



1941 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Retired Tech Sergeant William Carl DeMalade, 77, long-time resident of Ocean Springs, Mississippi passed away on February 7, 2019. He was born May 8, 1941 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Otto William and Daisy Wood DeMalade.



Bill graduated from Roy Miller High School, Corpus Christi Texas. He then served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, serving in two combat tours (Korean War and Vietnam War). He received the Air Force Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Award, National Defense Service Medal and multiple other unit and service awards.



He was honorably discharged October 31st, 1979 and began a twenty plus year job in the Crew-Training Division at Ingall's Ship Building.



Bill served as Past Master of McLeod Lodge #424 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Past Potentate of Joppa Temple 2004, Chapter Dad of the Ocean Springs Order of DeMolay and was a member of the Ocean Springs Elks 2501. "Wild Bill", as he was affectionately known, participated in the Clown unit, Go-Cart unit, Golf Unit, Legion of Honor and the Goldwing unit of Joppa Shrine. He loved his Shrine family and spent many hours raising funds for the and Burn Unit.



Bill married the love of his life, Sharon Sue Yelinek of Fennimore, Wisconsin on January 11, 1964. They were blessed to celebrate 55 years in marriage and have two wonderful sons, William Lloyd and John Curtis DeMalade.



Bill loved his family, his dogs and the Saints. Traveling in their motor home to multiple Shriner events, visiting the grandkids and home improvement projects with John were the highlights of his retirement days. Many a bag of crawfish were boiled as well the opportunities to partake of Bill's signature BBQ ribs.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents; Otto and Daisy DeMalade. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his children William (Renita) and John; his grandson William Zachary DeMalade (Jessica) and granddaughter Lauren Elizabeth DeMalade; his brother Larry DeMalade (Cathy); brother-in-law Gary Yelinek (Marsha); nieces Becki , Sandi, Julie and Jennifer.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 13th , from 9am until 11am, with an 11am chapel service, at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Interment with full military honors at Biloxi National Cemetery following. Donations can be made to the and Burn Center in Bill's honor.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019